1 in 5 Who Want Trump Charged Would Still Vote for Him Over Joe Biden.





One-fifth of American voters who say believe Donald Trump should face charges for complaints pertaining to the 2020 election would still vote for him over President Joe Biden, reveals new poll data released by ABC News and the Washington Post.

In a study conducted between April 28 and May 3, voters were asked, “should Trump face charges for attempts to overturn [the] 2020 election?” More than half – 56 percent – answered “yes,” compared to 38 percent who answered “no.”

But incredibly, 18 percent – just under one in five of that 56 percent – say they would still vote for Trump over the faltering Joe Biden.

Biden, Free Falling.

President Biden’s numbers amongst the American public, however, leave something to be desired. His current approval rating is the lowest on record for any first-term president within 18 months of an election at just 36 percent. At the same point in his first term, Trump polled higher, at 39 percent.

Nearly half of Democrat voters – 48 percent – believe Biden is too old for another term, with 75 percent of independents concurring. Only 32 percent of voters think Biden has the mental sharpness to “serve effectively as president” again, and 33 percent think his health is “good enough” for a second term.

According to ABC News, “Biden has trouble across a range of groups.”

Among black voters, considered vital to Democratic turnout, Biden’s approval rating has fallen by a whopping 30 percent, from 82 percent to 52 percent, whereas black approval rating of Trump has increased by 15 percent from 12 in 2020 to 27 percent.

Biden fares worse still amongst Hispanics. His approval rating is currently at historic lows at just 40 percent, whereas 43 percent of Hispanic voters would support Trump – another double-digit increase since November 2020 when it was 32 percent.

Biden is also polling at record lows among white voters, at just 32 percent.

Trump Revs the Engines.

Former President Donald J. Trump continues to poll at high rates amongst his own party ahead of the primaries. Forty-three percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents suggest they will vote for him again. That increases to 51 percent when only the six highest candidates are considered. In comparison, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stands at just 25 percent.

Last week, a straw poll of the largest and most influential young Republican group in the country gave Trump a clear advantage over his primary opponents. In a head-to-head battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump was the clear favorite, receiving over two-thirds – 66.88 percent of the New York Young Republican vote.



