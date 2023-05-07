Congressman Gooden Explains Why He Endorsed Trump Immediately After Meeting DeSantis.





Representative Lance Gooden (R-TX) has explained why he endorsed former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, immediately after meeting Governor Ron DeSantis in Washington, D.C. in April.

Gooden, 40, says the Florida governor is simply not ready.

“I was not someone who just automatically threw my name down on a list of endorsers for President Trump,” Rep. Gooden told the Steak for Breakfast podcast.

“I love President Trump, but I said I’m going to vet everyone and everyone that’s serious, and visit with them, and make up my [mind] after I have,” the Texan continued.

“I promised my constituents that. I even thought, I’m going to do this for the Never Trumpers… who always said, ‘Lance, you would just support him no matter what.’ I said, you know what, how about this, I’m going to give it a little time, I’m going to vet the candidates, and then when I do come out and support whoever it is… you’re going to respect that decision even more,” he said, indicating that he was able to get several such people to support this approach.

“I finally met with Governor DeSantis. He was nice enough, but I ended up deciding that Donald Trump is the man, and I am supporting him 1,000 per cent,” Gooden explained.

The words “finally” and “nice enough” may be indicative of the difficulty DeSantis has had in winning over lawmakers from his own state, many of whom have come out for Trump.

Sources close to a Florida representative who endorsed Trump after DeSantis’s team contacted them told CNN: “If the Governor wants the endorsement, he should be picking up the phone and calling directly instead of having an aide doing the reach out.”

“You know who calls for the Trump endorsement?” they added. “Trump himself.”

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, meanwhile, complained that he was “blown off” by DeSantis for years before he began to have presidential ambitions.

“I believe Governor DeSantis is going to announce in the next two weeks that he’s running, perhaps next week is the latest rumor I’ve heard,” Rep. Gooden told Steak for Breakfast.

“I don’t think now is his time. I wish he would not run because then we could really get focused on winning this nomination and beating Joe Biden, but unfortunately we’ll probably have to go through a rough primary season,” he lamented.

The Texan said he was at peace with the fact that such things are “part of the process”, however, and stressed his confidence that “Donald Trump will be victorious.”

“I don’t really have anything negative to say about Ron DeSantis, but I don’t think it’s his time now, I don’t think he’s ready, and I think we need someone that’s a proven fighter and that knows how Washington works and can take the fight to the Democrats,” he stresed again.

“I think that members of Congress are getting on board, and the American people are realizing, in case they’ve forgotten, who their number one ally is in this country, and that’s Donald Trump.”



