READ: List of Attendees of Shadowy Bilderberg Meeting This Week.





The highly-secretive Bilderberg Group, which brings a handful of the world’s elite together to discuss geopolitics and international affairs, is preparing to meet this weekend in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Group was first established in the Netherlands in 1954 and operates under the Chatham House Rule, meaning, the identity nor affiliation of the speakers or participants in discussions can be revealed.

According to last year’s press release, however, some of the topics included geopolitical realignments, NATO challenges, China, Russia, continuity of government and the economy, disruption of the global financial system, disinformation, and post-pandemic health.

Unlike the World Economic Forum (WEF), which assembles thousands of politicians, economists, and academics, the Bilderberg Group is strictly limited to no more than 150 of the highest-ranking individuals, including aristocrats, heads of states, and businessmen – in what author Jordan Schachtel refers to as: “Davos on Steroids.”

Some of last year’s attendees included Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, Henry Kissinger, former United States Secretary of State, Sam Altman CEO of OpenAI, and Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities among many other positions in the British government.

Some of the attendees are not listed and are hidden from the public, however.

A full list of participants can be read, below:

Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chair, Global Advisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

Agrawal, Ajay (CAN), Professor of Economics, University of Toronto

Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI

Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO TES

Andersson, Magdalena (SWE), Leader, Social Democratic Party

Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic

Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut

Attal, Gabriel (FRA), Minister for Public Accounts

Balsemão, Francisco Pinto (PRT), Chair, Impresa Group

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chair and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair, International Advisors, Goldman Sachs

Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA

Beaune, Clément (FRA), Minister for Transport

Benson, Sally (USA), Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, Stanford University

Beurden, Ben van (NLD), Special Advisor to the Board, Shell plc

Borg, Anna (SWE), President and CEO, Vattenfall AB

Borrell, Josep (INT), Vice President, European Commission

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander SA

Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Braathen, Kjerstin (NOR), CEO, DNB ASA

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Brink, Dolf van den (NLD), CEO, Heineken NV

Brudermüller, Martin (DEU), CEO, BASF SE

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA

Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister for Sport and Physical Education

Carney, Mark (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management

Cassis, Ignazio (CHE), Federal Councillor, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs

Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne

Cavoli, Christopher (INT), Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Ceylan, Mehmet Fatih (TUR), President, Ankara Policy Center

Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council

Creuheras, José (ESP), Chair, Grupo Planeta and Atresmedia

Debackere, Koenraad (BEL), Chair, KBC Group NV

Deese, Brian (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council

Donohoe, Paschal (INT), President, Eurogroup

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce

Ehrnrooth, Henrik (FIN), Chair, Otava Group

Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General for External Security, Ministry of the Armed Forces

Empoli, Giuliano da (ITA), Political Scientist and Writer, Sciences Po

Entrecanales, José M. (ESP), Chair and CEO, Acciona SA

Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University

Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Former Director, GCHQ

Frederiksen, Mette (DNK), Prime Minister

Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister

Garijo, Bélen (DEU), Chair and CEO, Merck KGaA

Gentiloni, Paolo (INT), Commissioner for Economy, European Commission

Gonzáles Pons, Esteban (ESP), Vice Chair, European People’s Party

Gosset-Grainville, Antoine (FRA), Chair, AXA

Goulimis, Nicky (GRC), Board Member and Co-Founder, Nova Credit Inc.

Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel LLC

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Anchor, La7 TV

Gürkaynak, Refet (TUR), Professor of Economics, Bilkent University

Haines, Avril D. (USA), Director of National Intelligence

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO, DeepMind

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation

Hofreiter, Anton (DEU), MP; Chair Committee on European Affairs

Holzen, Madeleine von (CHE), Editor-in-Chief, Le Temps

Jensen, Kristian (DNK), CEO, Green Power Denmark

Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister of Finance; Deputy Prime Minister

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.

Kasparov, Garry (USA), Chair, Renew Democracy Initiative

Kieli, Kasia (POL), President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chair, Koç Holding AS

Kolesnikov, Andrei (INT), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA

Kuleba, Dmytro (UKR), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, House of Commons

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chair DSM-Firmenich AG

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees

Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc

Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister

Metsola, Roberta (INT), President, European Parliament

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zeno Partners

Moyo, Dambisa (GBR), Global Economist; Member, House of Lords

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation

O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group

Orida, Deborah (CAN), President and CEO, PSP Investments

Özel, Soli (TUR), Professor, Kadir Has University

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN Cement Group; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings

Philippe, Édouard (FRA), Mayor, Le Havre

Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE

Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times

Ramírez, Pedro J. (ESP), Director, El Español

Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Co-Chair, CVC Capital Partners

Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice

Röttgen, Norbert (DEU), MP, German Bundestag

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Salomon, Martina (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Kurier

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Schallenberg, Alexander (AUT), Minister for European and International Affairs

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chair, Google LLC

Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Head of the Chancellery, Federal Minister for Special Tasks

Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), Chair and CEO, Feedzai

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament

Silva, Filipe (PRT), CEO, Galp

Stilwell de Andrade, Miguel (PRT), CEO, EDP

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Subramanian, Arvind (INT), Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University

Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC

Tsu, Jing (USA), Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures, Yale University

Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), Minister of State for Security

Vadera, Shriti (GBR), Chair, Prudential plc

Vassilakis, Eftichios (GRC), Chair, Aegean Group

Waldron, John (USA), President and COO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV

Wright, Thomas (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council

Yang, Yuan (GBR), Europe-China Correspondent, Financial Times

Yergin, Daniel (USA), Vice Chair, S&P Global

Yinanç, Barçin (TUR), Journalist, T24 News Website



