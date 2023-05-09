Bannon Blasts Trump Turncoat Steve Cortes: ‘Thirty Pieces of Silver’.





Former Trump chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon has blasted ex-campaign surrogate Steve Cortes, who today announced his defection to the shadow campaign ‘Never Back Down PAC’, which supports Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination.

Cortes, who took to the pages of the liberal-left Newsweek as well as Fox News to announce his defection, will now serve as the ‘National Spokesman’ for the Never Back Down PAC, an organization funded by anti-Trump billionaires.

“Thirty Pieces of Silver,” Bannon wrote on his GETTR profile page as the news broke, effectively likening Cortes to Judas Iscariot, famed for accepting that amount as a betrayal inducement. In fact, the Bible suggests Judas was possessed by Satan.

The news comes shortly after new numbers showed the Florida governor’s support collapsing after a targeted onslaught from Team Trump. Most Florida Congressman have even turned on the Governor of their own state on the subject, backing former President Donald Trump instead.

Ron DeSantis’s numbers are tanking and Republicans are enthusiastic about President Trump. It’s time to unify and save our Republic. pic.twitter.com/7XnOhPGNr5 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 9, 2023

Congressman Lance Gooden endorsed Trump moments after meeting with DeSantis in Washington, D.C. in April. He said of the matter: “I don’t really have anything negative to say about Ron DeSantis, but I don’t think it’s his time now, I don’t think he’s ready, and I think we need someone that’s a proven fighter and that knows how Washington works and can take the fight to the Democrats.”

“I think that members of Congress are getting on board, and the American people are realizing, in case they’ve forgotten, who their number one ally is in this country, and that’s Donald Trump.”

Cortes’s Claims.

The former Trump talking head signaled in his article that he was not interested in taking revenge on the political establishment that has worked tirelessly to defame Donald Trump and his allies. He writes: “…given the pervasive pessimism of the country broadly and widespread dissatisfaction with the idea of a Biden-versus-Trump rematch, doesn’t it make eminent sense to consider the most compelling candidate who can break that logjam: Ron DeSantis? We are better than a rematch, America.”

Cortes’s claims rest heavily on NBC and Wall Street Journal polling – both organizations renowned for supporting the political establishment and often predicting races incorrectly.

You can read the full article here.



