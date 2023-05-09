RFK Jr. Ties Biden in Primary Poll, 1 in 5 Dems Say They’d Pick Trump-Kennedy Over Biden-Harris.





Just one percent separates Robert F. Kennedy Jr and President Joe Biden amongst the American public, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll quizzing likely voters over their Democratic primary preference. The data also reveals that one in five Democrats would prefer a Trump-Kennedy ticket over Biden-Harris.

Preferred Candidate.

Rasmussen Reports asked likely U.S. voters, “If the candidates for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination were Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Marianne Williamson, which candidate would you vote for?”

Respondents were split between Kennedy Jr. and Biden, with Kennedy Jr. receiving 35 percent and Joe Biden, already polling at historic lows as of May 2023, receiving just 36 percent. The third option, Marianna Williamson, received only six percent.

When broken down into party affiliation, Joe Biden remains the front-runner with 62 percent of Democratic support. Kennedy Jr., on the other hand, is supported by nearly one-in-five Democrats – 19 percent.

Yet, Kennedy Jr. would receive much wider bipartisan support, with 50 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of independent voters – four percent more than Biden.

Biden’s Rivals.

Rasmussen also asked voters their “impression” of both Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. The results were positive for the Kennedy Jr. campaign.

More than half of Democrat voters – 53 percent – had either “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” impressions of Kennedy Jr, with another 15 percent uncertain. Only 32 percent of Democrat voters have either a “very unfavorable” or “somewhat unfavorable” impression of him.

Marianne Williamson’s favorability is far lower with a combined 33 percent of Democrats having either a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” impression.

Trump-Kennedy vs. Biden-Harris?

Lastly, Rasmussen asked likely U.S. voters, “[i]f Donald Trump were to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his vice presidential running mate against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who would you vote for?”

The results were divided once again with both receiving a total of 44 percent. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Republicans would favor Trump and Kennedy – 72 percent – and the exact same amount of Democrats would prefer Biden and Harris.

However, more Democrats – one in five – would consider voting for Trump and Kennedy over Biden and Harris. There are fewer Republicans – just 12 percent – who say they would vote for Biden and Harris.

You can read more Rasmussen data here.



