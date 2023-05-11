‘Border Policy Good Lately’ – TikTok Teaches Chinese Migrants to Invade the U.S. Border.





Illegal Chinese migrants are being guided through Latin America and into the United States by the Chinese Communist Party-linked app TikTok, reports suggest.

Douyin, the markedly less degenerate version of TikTok that parent firm ByteDance serves to mainland China, is awash with migrant influencers and hashtags offering detailed instructions on how to illegally enter the United States via a route known as the ‘Big Beautiful’, according to Reuters.

The news comes as an invasion mounts of the border, with Trump-era Title 42 arrangements set to expire, and the Biden government refusing to intervene at any significant level.

Reuters reports “hundreds of Chinese migrants crossing into the United States” via just one stretch of the Mexican frontier in south-east Texas, and “interviewed more than two dozen in Mandarin.”

They found that “all” of them were inspired to make the journey by social media, and drew on it heavily to facilitate their travels — but ByteDance ignored requests for comment on the issue.

Many of those interviewed by Reuters claimed they had headed for the United States because COVID lockdowns had destroyed their businesses — although it is all but impossible to prove motivations of illegal border crossers, as Europe found out to its cost at the height of its own migrant crisis in 2015-16.

One illegal said they “initially thought about getting a U.S. tourist visa and overstaying” but plumped for an old-fashioned illegal border crossing because the pandemic resulted in an increase in visa refusals.

Both visa holders and border crossers are eligible to claim asylum once they reach American soil, and are more likely than not to be successful, with U.S. Justice Department data indicating that almost 60 per cent of Chinese asylum claims are accepted.

The actual security regime at the border also appears to have become laxer per the migrants themselves, with one social media user going by ‘Lee Gaga’ tracked down by Reuters saying they were at large in New York City after a very brief detention.

“I was released only after three days and three nights. I got lucky because the border policy has been good lately,” they boasted.

Whether said border policy is also “good” from the perspective of American citizens is another matter.

All in all, Chinese migrants account for a relatively small fraction of the enormous illegal immigration waves into the United States, accounting for some 6,500 entrants in the six months from October 2022.

Nevertheless, Chinese migration looks to be a major growth industry for traffickers, with that 6,500 figure being fifteen times the comparable figure for the same period in 2021.



