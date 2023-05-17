Trump Primary Lead Holds Firm as DeSantis Inches Towards Announcement.





Former President Donald Trump is leading the Republican presidential nominee race by a substantial margin, according to a new survey from Rasmussen Reports.

A total of 62 percent of likely Republican voters told Rasmussen that they would vote for Trump in the primaries, compared to the 17 percent who would choose the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

The news comes as the DeSantis campaign staffs up, leaving the Florida governor’s office with a third-choice team, and in the hands of Lt. Gov Jeanette Nunez, while DeSantis hits the campaign trail. Nunez has referred to former President Trump as a KKK supporter, and a “con man”.

And while DeSantis is expected to make his announcement in the coming few days, all other Republican candidates in the Rasmussen poll show single-digit support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence received six percent, the former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley five percent, former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson three percent, and Vivek Ramaswamy two percent.

Furthermore, 65 percent of all likely U.S. voters surveyed by Rasmussen suggested that it is “somewhat likely” that they will vote in the Republican primaries next year. More than half – 52 percent – say that it’s “very likely” that they will vote.

Of those who suggest that they “very likely” will vote, 53 percent say they will vote for Trump. Ron DeSantis’ share increased among very likely voters by one point, to 18 percent.



