Adam Schiff Panics, Begs for Donations After Rep. Luna Files Resolution Calling for EXPULSION from Congress.





Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has introduced a resolution to expel her colleague Rep. Adam Schiff from Congress under Article I of the Constitution, for his role in the now debunked Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Rep. Luna believes the California Democrat should be punished under Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the House of Representatives may “punish its Members for disorderly Behavior, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.”

Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/mg1005S8B6 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 17, 2023

“Knowingly using your position on House Intel [the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office,” the Florida Republican said of Schiff’s conduct on her Twitter account.

A statement posted on her official Congressional account was no less robust, declaring: “Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars.” “He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” she added.

Schiff, dubbed ‘Shifty Schiff’ by Donald Trump, was a leading manager of the failed impeachment efforts against the former president, and has alleged Special Counsel John Durham’s recently published report on the Trump-Russia investigation was “flawed”.

He also sent a panicked tweet and a subsequent reply to himself, begging for donations, following Rep. Luna’s resolution:

I’m not backing down. Are you with me? https://t.co/GA1X4CaetT — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) May 18, 2023

Special Counsel Durham found the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DoJ) badly mishandled the affair, lacking sufficient evidence to begin the probe in the first place and appearing to suffer from strong “confirmation bias”.

Indeed, the report revealed that the FBI’s evidence was so thin that their British counterparts believed they were holding evidence back from them, and grew so unimpressed with the investigation that they told their American counterparts “there was no [f**king] way in hell” they would assist it.



