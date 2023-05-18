FBI Whistleblower Tells Congress Jan 6 Footage Hidden to Protect ‘Undercover Agents’.





An FBI whistleblower has told the United States Congress’ House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the bureau withheld further CCTV footage from the January 6th Capitol Hill fracas over fears of outing “undercover” agents present in the crowd.

Speaking to lawmakers, whistleblower and former Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill recounted how the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO) refused to share information with their Boston colleagues, which rankled the Supervisory Special Agent.

“The [Supervisory Special Agent] … said, ‘Happy to do it. Show us where they were inside the Capitol, and we’ll look into it.’ To which WFO said, ‘We can’t show you those videos unless you can tell us the exact time and place those individuals were inside the Capitol.’ To which the SSA responded back – and I was privy to these conversations firsthand – ‘Why can’t you show us – why can’t you just send us the – give us access to the 11,000 hours of video that’s available?’”

“’Because there may be’ – may be – ‘UCs,’ undercover officers, ‘or CHSes,’ confidential human sources, ‘on those videos whose identity we need to protect,” WFO said, according to Hill.

The news came from Weaponization Committee’s report released Thursday, which alleged widespread partisanship within the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In January 2022, FBI Executive Assistant Director Jill Sanborn refused to deny the FBI’s involvement in the January 6th violence. When quizzed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sanborn repeatedly replied, “I can’t answer that,” to near every question.

