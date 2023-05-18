FOREVER WAR: Ukraine Conflict Could Now Last DECADES, According to Biden Govt Insiders.





Joe Biden’s government is now planning for the Ukraine conflict to last years – “perhaps decades” – with no clear victor, according to insider claims.

POLITICO – a German-owned outlet the “intelligence community” often uses to plant information – spoke to a number of current and former officials “granted anonymity to describe sensitive issues” who believe Ukraine could become a frozen conflict.

“We are planning for the long term, whether it looks frozen or thawed,” said a source the report described as a “U.S. official familiar with the Biden administration’s discussions on Ukraine.”

The new claims echo a warning made by National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam on Steve Bannon’s War Room in December 2021. Kassam said at the time: “If Americans thought Afghanistan was a debacle and took decades, and trillions of dollars, then let me tell you this as a matter of fact: if you get into a hot war with Russia over Ukraine, you will be there for 50 years, and tens of trillions of dollars. This is no small altercation you’re talking about, and not a short altercation you’re talking about.”

"If Americans thought Afghanistan was a debacle & took decades & trillions of $$$, then let me tell you this as a matter of fact, if you get into a hot war w/Russia over Ukraine, you will be there for 50 years & tens of trillions of $$$." —@RaheemKassampic.twitter.com/gnIe5YGgPY — Anne Luty (@anneluty) December 8, 2021

POLITICO reports a “growing sense within the [Biden] administration that an upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive won’t deal a mortal blow to Russia” – meaning American taxpayers could be on the hook virtually in perpetuity as the Ukraine conflict drags on and potentially “freezes” like the Korean War, which is technically ongoing despite a ceasefire in the 1950s.

“A Korea-style stoppage is certainly something that’s been discussed by experts and analysts in and out of government,” revealed a source described as a former Biden administration official.

“It’s plausible, because neither side would need to recognize any new borders and the only thing that would have to be agreed is to stop shooting along a set line.”

Forever War.

“There’s a school of thought that says, ‘Oh, the Ukrainians have to have [the city of] Mariupol and Azov Sea access.’ There’s others less hung up about the placement of the lines as long as Ukraine is secure going into the future,” said a former official “describing the internal conversations” within the Biden government.

This represents a marked climbdown from its early win conditions for the war, which involved the Ukrainians not just defeating Russia’s general invasion, but driving them from the Crimean peninsula and parts of the Donbas controlled by Russia-aligned separatists since 2014.

This does not mean American taxpayers can look forward to a time when a truce is declared and they are no longer shaken down for military aid and financial assistance, however. “Biden aides” are reportedly discussing “long-term security guarantees for Ukraine,” according to a “former U.S. intelligence official who handled Russia-related matters”.

The costs involved may prove to be considerable, with America’s continuing entanglement with Korea costing billions of dollars every year.



