Dominion CEO Says Company Will Soon Collapse, ‘We’re Not Worth the Hassle’.





John Poulos, the CEO and founder of Dominion Voting Systems, has mysteriously predicted the company’s collapse as the “damage Dominion has endured [following the 2020 presidential election] is just too severe,” despite their Fox News payday.

Poulos believes that regardless of the recent Fox News defamation victory, which saw the news outlet pay Dominion $787.5 million, the public outcry against the company will result in contractors opting to go elsewhere for their voting systems in the future.

He believes: “Whenever the next time a customer chooses to buy a new system—because every eight years or so, you replace your voting system for obsolescence and for certification issues—they’ll just say, ‘Man, it’s just not worth going through the hassle just to buy Dominion.’”

One example of this loss of confidence was the recent decision of Shasta County, California, to abruptly end its contract with Dominion.

Poulos told Time magazine, “by accusing us of the greatest American crime in history, it turned us, as one of our customers has described, as the most demonized brand in the United States.”

“Eventually, I suspect all of our customers will go a different direction… it’s just a matter of time,” he added.

The company had originally demanded $1.6bn from Fox, a figure 42 times larger than what its parent firm Staple Street Capital paid to acquire it in 2018. Dominion revenues for 2022 were forecast at $98 million.



