Here’s What Else Senator Rand Paul Should Have Grilled Fauci On.





Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) got another chance to grill the nation’s most highly paid bureaucrat, Anthony Fauci, today on Capitol Hill.

While the pair got locked up over the definition of gain-of-function, there were a number of other questions or points Paul could have put to Fauci, as follows.

During today’s exchange Senator Rand Paul said: “You continue to support NIH money going to Wuhan.” Fauci falsely quoted him back as saying: “You said we continue to support research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

While it’s a distinction with a slight difference because of third-party groups, organizations, and affiliates – like EcoHealth Alliance for example – who have historically openly worked with the Wuhan lab and Chinese Communist Party authorities in the region, Senator Paul could have been more precise because Fauci is oleaginous.

He’s slippery, and today he came extra-prepared with his circumlocution.

Senator Paul should’ve asked Fauci why 21 American scientists who have received taxpayer funds from 637 grants by Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have also served as visiting lecturers and researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

He should’ve asked why despite Fauci’s claims that the grant process was tightly run, his disgraced boss Francis Collins admitted “we had no control over what else they were doing with those funds.”

He should’ve asked why a number of National Institutes of Health agencies – including Fauci’s own NIAID – have funded over 250 studies authored by researchers at institutions controlled by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

He should’ve asked why there have been at least 13 grants sent to the Chinese Communist Party since the outbreak of the pandemic and to Senator Paul’s own point, Southern Medical University – which is controlled by the regime’s People’s Liberation Army and has close ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology – received two additional grants worth nearly $300,000 from Fauci.

He should’ve asked why a recent NIH investigation concluded with 54 researchers being “terminated or resigning” for violating rules against simultaneously receiving funds from the U.S. government and foreign entities.

He should’ve asked why a lab he funded – specifically the Galveston National Laboratory – was training researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s biosafety level four facility to work with the “world’s most dangerous pathogens.”

He should’ve asked him why as recently as September of this year the NIH was funding an EcoHealth report entitled “A Strategy to Assess Spillover Risk of Bat SARS-Related Coronaviruses in Southeast Asia”.

He should’ve asked him if the NIH or NIAID have had any involvement in “Bat Lady” Shi Zhengli’s isolation of a coronavirus strain that could cause “direct human infection,” and if he said, “No,” then what about the historical grants that have created a wealth of knowledge and research that undergirds the Wuhan lab’s contemporaneous research.

He should’ve asked why U.S. researchers – including those advising the federal government on COVID-19 vaccination policy and those funded by the National Institutes of Health – attended a Chinese Communist Party virology conference featuring scientists from China’s military and the Wuhan Institute of Virology –– State Key Laboratory of Virology at Wuhan University. The event was even sponsored by Virologica Sinica, the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s house journal. Guess who edits it? Oh yeh, Shi Zhengli.

He should’ve asked why in February 2020 as the pandemic was beginning, Fauci was funding EcoHealth and Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers writing papers demanding more U.S. collaboration with China on pandemics.

And he should’ve asked why a coronavirus study funded by the NIAID – which names Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists as authors – was carried out in collaboration with an “arm” of the Chinese Communist Party’s military specifically relying on China’s Southern Medical University to provide human blood for their experiments.

And, finally, he should have asked why Fauci felt comfortable shipping taxpayer dollars to a lab that pledges to implement the Chinese Communist Party’s global agenda “without compromise” and holds routine party devotion sessions with researchers to ensure it.

