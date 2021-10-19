Wuhan Lab Announces New Network Which Only Hires Chinese Communist Party Members.





The Wuhan Institute of Virology – now widely believed to be responsible for the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic – is launching a new network of seven more laboratories, with some facilities exclusively hiring members of the Chinese Communist Party, The National Pulse can reveal.

Several posts on the website of the lab reveal job openings for one of the new facilities: the Jiangxia Laboratory. Wuhan and its experiments have been funded and supported by leading U.S. institutions such as Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

“Jiangxia Laboratory is one of the first seven Hubei laboratories in Hubei Province, led by the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the lab explains, adding its purpose is to “condense the superior forces in the field of prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases and biosafety inside and outside the province, create a new generation of detection reagents and equipment, and develop and stock antiviral vaccines and drugs.”

A May 17th post for a “Management” position in the laboratory lists the first qualification as being a “member of the Communist Party of China, aged 35 and below, in good health.”

“Those who have more than 1 year of public affairs management and party affairs work experience are preferred,” the application instructions add.

Among the duties for the job are the management of Chinese Communist Party affairs, such as “the daily work of laboratory party building, including formulating work systems, responsible for party branch construction and daily management of party members, writing and reporting various materials, and responsible for laboratory culture construction.”

A separate job opening posted on August 25th for “Human Resource Management” lists the first “condition of appointment” as being a “member of the Communist Party of China.”

Job openings have been posted to the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s website as recently as October 14th.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s seven-lab expansion follows The National Pulse revealing how the body operates under the direct control of the Chinese Communist Party, including receiving awards from the regime for its efforts to boost “party spirit” and pledging to implement party goals “without compromise” during communist study sessions.

The lab holds routine meetings to improve “party spirit” and “political consciousness,” including events such as “Welcoming the 18th Chinese Communist Party National Congress,” according to its Chinese-language website.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s commitment to its Chinese Communist Party ties also comes amidst scrutiny into National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci’s decision to fund the lab with American taxpayer dollars.

The research, carried out in collaboration with American scientists such as Peter Daszak, focused on the manipulation of bat coronaviruses similar to COVID-19.



