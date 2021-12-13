Wuhan Lab Partner EcoHealth Alliance Joins New York’s Pandemic Response Effort.





EcoHealth Alliance – Peter Daszak’s controversial group with a long history of collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – is advising New York on pandemic preparedness and health “equity” as part of the city’s new Pandemic Response Institute.

The appointment, revealed via a September press release from Columbia University, follows the EcoHealth Alliance President orchestrating a cover-up of the role the Wuhan Institute of Virology played in the origins of COVID-19. Following the unearthing of his extensive conflicts of interest with the Chinese Communist Party-run lab, Daszak was recused from the now-defunct Lancet medical journal’s COVID-19 commission.

Despite EcoHealth Alliance’s controversial research partners and Daszak’s integral role in the cover-up of COVID-19’s origins, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) included the group in its “consortium of academic, community, government, and corporate partners [that] will launch and operate New York City’s first Pandemic Response Institute.”

“The Pandemic Response Institute, operated by Columbia University with key partner CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy, will play a critical role in preparing for future pandemics, and promoting equity in public health,” remarked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In addition to advising the city on the “entire lifecycle of emergency preparedness,” the institute will also address social issues such as “interven[ing] on the social determinants of health to address racial disparities, promote equity, and improve access to essential care and services in most-affected communities.”

EcoHealth Alliance Vice President for Research Kevin Olival shared the news on Twitter in a post explaining he was “excited to partner” with the Columbia institute, which was reposted by Daszak.



