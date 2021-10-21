BOMBSHELL: National Institutes of Health Admits Fauci Lied About Gain-Of-Function Funding in Wuhan.





The National Institutes of Health admitted that EcoHealth Alliance – a research partner of the Wuhan Institute of Virology funded by Anthony Fauci – carried out gain-of-function research and failed to report the findings “as was required by the terms of the grant.”

The admission comes in a letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, in response to Congressman James Comer’s inquiries about a controversial, multi-million-dollar grant from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance.

The coronavirus-focused grant ultimately led to U.S. taxpayer dollars funding EcoHealth Alliance’s “longtime collaboration” with the Chinese Communist Party-run lab, believed by many to be the source of COVID-19.

Tabak explains how the “limited experiment described in the final progress report provided by EcoHealth Alliance was testing if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model. ”

“In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 WIV 1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the WIV1 bat coronavirus. As sometimes occurs in science, this was an unexpected result of the research, as opposed to something that the researchers set out to do,” he added.

As Dr. Richard Ebright, Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University, explains:

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

Following the enhancement of the WIV1 bat coronavirus, EcoHealth “failed to report this finding right away, as was required by the terms of the grant.”

“EcoHealth is being notified that they have five days from today to submit to NIH any and all unpublished data from the experiments and work conducted under this award,” Tabak adds.

