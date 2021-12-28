Disgraced Fauci-Funded Researcher Peter Daszak Reemerges to Insist ‘No Cover-Up’ From Chinese Communist Party.





Following his recusal from the Lancet’s COVID-19 commission, EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak – a researcher whose “longtime collaboration” with the Wuhan Institute of Virology was funded by Anthony Fauci – reemerged in the mainstream media claiming the Chinese Communist Party never covered up data related to the virus.

Despite his removal from the medical journal’s commission focusing on COVID-19’s origins due to an extensive conflict of interest with the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Wuhan lab, first reported by The National Pulse, Daszak joined a BBC program, “COVID Origins: The Science.”

“Was information hidden,” the presenter asks Daszak.

Before asserting “there is no cover-up,” he explains:

Not from me. I mean, we…. Not from the public, actually. I mean, you hear this thing so often that you begin to sort of believe it.

The claim follows nearly 20,000 bat coronavirus samples getting erased from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in late 2019 and the lab continuing to do so throughout the pandemic. The National Pulse has also documented how the lab deleted mentions of its manipulation of bat coronaviruses to become more lethal, its partnership with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, names of military researchers working at the lab, and articles documenting its financial and personnel ties o the Chinese Communist Party from its website.

The lab has also erased reports of its researchers getting bitten by wild bats.

Daszak, who also served on the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 origins investigation team, also revealed that the delegation never visited the farms believed to be the source of the animal carrying the virus crucial to the “wet market theory”:

We knew we weren’t going to go out and do testing of animals. You know, you’ve got a month in China, two weeks on the ground. You know, you’re in lockdown for two weeks. We knew we weren’t going to be able to travel to the wildlife farms and sample animals and get them tested.

The BBC program also describes the type of controversial research – “gain-of-function” – likely conducted by EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology despite Fauci’s repeated insistence otherwise:

The researchers were also working their way through their samples to see whether any of the coronaviruses they did find on their searches presented a danger to humans. Live virus was unlikely to be found, but genetic material was, and one method of checking was to make spike protein from these new samples, graft it onto known viruses like WIV1, and see whether the engineered virus would then infect human cells or infect mice engineered to carry this human ACE2 receptor. When you hear of gain-of-function experiments, this is what they’re likely talking about. Although, the description is disputed.



