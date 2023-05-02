REPORT: Murdoch and Zelensky Spoke Prior to Tucker Carlson Firing, NeoCons Cheer.

murdoch zelensky tucker carlson

Nonagenarian News Corp supremo Rupert Murdoch had a telephone call with embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the weeks ahead of Tucker Carlson’s ouster at Fox News, according to reports from the newly-constituted Semafor news organization.

Semafor, another D.C.-based, globalist-left outlet, revealed the “previously unreported call” between Zelensky and Murdoch following a prior chat between the Ukrainian leader and Fox News Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch on March 15th:

Senior Ukrainian officials had made their objections to Carlson’s coverage known to Fox executives, but Zelenskyy did not raise it on the calls with the Murdochs, according to one person familiar with the details of the calls.

The outlet observed that Murdoch “was disturbed by Carlson’s stance on Ukraine,” and that hawkish Republicans “are not hiding their relief” that he has been jettisoned from his prime-time slot:

The Murdoch’s have not revealed which of Carlson’s many provocations triggered his firing, and there’s no particular suggestion that Zelenskyy — whom Carlson had called a “dictator” — delivered the final blow.

But Carlson’s firing will immediately relieve pressure on key Capitol Hill Ukraine supporters whom Carlson had criticized on air — and sometimes pressed behind the scenes to change their positions on the war.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul has been one of the most outspoken Republican supporters of the US support for Ukraine, stepping out of line to occasionally reprimand figures in his own party who do not share his views on the subject.

Semafor further noted that The New York Post and Wall Street Journal, described as “Murdoch family mouthpieces”, have taken aim at conservatives opposed to American involvement in the war in Ukraine on a regular basis.

MUST READ:  Buzzfeed's Ben Smith Claims His Russian Dossier Publication HELPED Trump, Says He'd Do It Again?

Veteran reporter Seymour Hersh recently revealed that Zelensky and his generals were embezzling hundreds of millions of U.S. aid dollars, in a story quickly suppressed on social media.


Jack Montgomery

Jack Montgomery is the former Deputy Head of Communications for Leave.EU and a former Europe editor at Breitbart London.

You might be interested in

ron desantis florida president
Previous Story

Who Leads Florida While Ron Runs? A Rubio Ally Who Called Trump a KKK-Supporting ‘Con Man’.

Next Story

Most Americans Want Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken IMPEACHED for Covering Up Hunter Biden’s Hard Drive from Hell.