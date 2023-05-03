Biden Set to Rehire Disgraced Staffer TJ Ducklo, Blasted as ‘Undignified and Uncivil’ at Latest Job.





Former Biden regime Deputy Press Secretary, TJ Ducklo, who was fired in 2021 for ‘derogatory and misogynistic comments’ made towards a female reporter, will likely be appointed as a senior communications advisor for President Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to POLITICO.

The reaction of Ducklo’s potential reappointment to a position on Biden’s presidential campaign was mixed. In 2021, Biden himself made it clear to his staff when he was swearing them into office that he would “fire [them] on the spot” for any disrespect shown to others.

Michael Larosa, a former Press Secretary for Jill Biden, added, “[i]t’s hard to believe that in the post-#MeToo, anti-bullying world we live in, that the president’s team would be this tone-deaf.”

Ducklo’s Threats to Tara Palmeri.

TJ Ducklo resigned after threatening POLITICO journalist Tara Palmeri after she discovered his clandestine relationship with the Axios, NBC, and MSNBC political reporter Alexi McCammond.

Ducklo told Palmeri, “I will destroy you” if she published a story about the relationship, which gave rise to a serious conflict of interest between the government and media. He also accused Palmeri of being “jealous” of his and McCammond’s relationship, as well as being jealous that an “unidentified man in the past had wanted to f*** McCammond ‘and not [her].'”

After his comments surfaced, he offered his resignation and posted online that “[n]o words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior…I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job.”

My statement on resigning from the White House. pic.twitter.com/3Jpiiv75vB — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 14, 2021

Recent Complaints About Ducklo.

A number of complaints were made in December 2022 regarding Ducklo’s “unprofessionalism” as Chief Communications Officer for John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville.

Several of Nashville’s Metro Council members penned and signed a letter to Mayor Cooper following Ducklo’s attempt to “antagonize dissenting voices” after he tweeted, “[t]ough night for the loudest voices in the room.”

This afternoon several members of the Metro Council, including myself sent a letter to @JohnCooper4Nash addressing the unprofessional, undignified, and uncivil behavior of Comms Director @TDucklo. If the @WhiteHouse won't put up with it, neither should we. pic.twitter.com/lgUOYC5y7c — Councilman Russ Bradford aka Mr. ✈️ (@Bradford4D13) December 22, 2022

Russ Bradford, one of the councilors responsible for writing the letter, added that the tweet represented the “unprofessional, undignified, and uncivil behavior” of Ducklo.



