REPORT: Tucker Carlson to Host ‘Alternative GOP’ Debate?





Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson may host an alternative Republican primary forum, according to reports. The news may be enticing to former President Donald Trump, who is believed to be unhappy with the idea of debating head-to-head with single-digit candidates, in debates conducted by corporate media outlets and their establishment news anchors.

The Washington Post reports Tucker Carlson, the biggest single name in news, is interested in providing an alternative:

Carlson and his team have discussed the possibility of moderating a candidate forum outside of the traditional protocols surrounding the GOP primary debate system, according to two people familiar with the considerations. These people said the setup — as well as Carlson’s availability to take on that kind of role, given the noncompete constraints of his contract with Fox — remain unclear. But Carlson has personally expressed enthusiasm about the idea, according to people familiar with his comments. At least one major candidate — Trump — has told Carlson he’s interested, according to a person familiar with the exchange.

Carlson is believed to be contracted to Fox until the end of 2024, but a “source close to” him told WaPo he is willing to walk away from at least some of the very substantial sums of money they are still due to pay him in order to regain his public voice.

WaPo claims “people in [Carlson’s] circle say” he wants to be more than just a podcaster, and has ambitions “to produce documentaries and host live events as well.”

The grandest event of this kind is “his own GOP candidate forum, outside of the usual strictures of the Republican National Committee debate system.”

He has supposedly discussed the idea with Trump — who has threatened to skip the first “official” primary debate, which will be hosted by Carlson’s former employers.

“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website in April.

“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” he asked.

“Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!”

Trump, like many conservatives, has soured on Fox since the 2020 election. His eldest son Don Jr. noted on the Steak for Breakfast podcast that Murdoch’s Fox pointedly stopped inviting him to appear on their programs before the mid-term elections, where he previously had an effective standing invitation to appear.

Murdoch, 92, is believed to have spoken with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky before taking the decision to oust Carlson, a move that could cost Fox upwards of a billion dollars.



