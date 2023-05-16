Muslim Player Fined For Refusing to Wear Rainbow Flag, Still Won’t Submit.





Mostafa Mohammed, an Egyptian footballer (soccer player) for the French side Nantes, was fined by his club for refusing to wear a gay pride rainbow flag on his arm during a game against Toulouse on Sunday.

Nantes announced on Monday, May 15, that Mohamed was fined an undisclosed amount, with the money going to a French LGBT charity called SOS Homophobia.

On Sunday, “[t]he numbers on shirts of all players in France’s top two divisions, as well as armbands worn by captains and officials, were rainbow-coloured as the French league staged a campaign against homophobia,” reports Insider Paper.

Mohamed made a statement regarding the matter on Twitter,

“I respect all differences. I respect all beliefs and all convictions. This respect extends to others but my personal beliefs must be respected as well.”

“Given my roots, my culture, the importance of my convictions and beliefs, it was not possible for me to participate in this campaign. I hope my decision will be respected,” he added.

Je n’ai pas pris part aujourd’hui au match Toulouse – Nantes. Je ne souhaite pas du tout polémiquer mais je me dois de faire part de ma position. Le respect des différences, ce serait le respect de l'autre, le respect de soi, le respect de ce qui sera mis en commun et de ce… — Mostafa Mohamed (@mmostafa_11) May 14, 2023

Mohamed was not the only player who refused, however. Toulouse striker Zakaria Aboukhlal, who, due to feature against Mohamed, refused to play for the same reasons.

“Respect is a value that I hold in great esteem. It extends to others, but it also encompasses respect for my own personal beliefs. Hence, I don’t believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign,” stated Aboukhlal on Twitter.



