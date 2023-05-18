BREAKING: Biden’s Transgender Hire Sam Brinton Arrested as ‘Fugitive from Justice’.





Sam Brinton – the “non binary” former Biden government official ousted after being exposed by The National Pulse – has been arrested as a “fugitive from justice”.

Brinton, an LGBTQ+ activist and drag queen who served at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, went by the alter ego “Sister Ray Dee O’Active”. He was exposed by The National Pulse for, among other things, defending the website rentboy.com, which was shut down in August 2015 after a raid related to underage prostitution.

The Mail reports: “Brinton was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. last night in [his] home on College Parkway. [He is] being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing.”

A neighbor also reportedly told The Daily Wire website that “four unmarked police showed up last night, they would not let his spouse Kevin leave. After about an hour Sam Brinton was escorted out in handcuffs.”

Brinton lost his job after his habit of stealing women’s clothing from airport luggage carousels during work trips was revealed, and reports indicate he has now been arrested at his home in Maryland.

The National Pulse was able to discover that, during his time as a Biden official, Brinton was among the top one per cent of federal employees in terms of his salary. He also enjoyed top level “Q clearance”, giving him access to classified information “which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security” if it was leaked.

Sam Brinton is or at least was a member of the Washington, D.C. chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag queen society, which has declared Dr. Anthony Fauci – a.k.a. “Daddy Fauci” – a “saint”.



