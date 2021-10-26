Peter Daszak
WaPo: Daszak Must Answer to Congress on What Happened in Wuhan.

Finally, the corporate media is catching up to Peter Daszak.

The Washington Post editorial board has called for EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak – an American scientist whose collaborations with the Wuhan Institute of Virology were funded by Anthony Fauci – to testify before U.S. Congress.

Daszak is singled out in the outlet’s recent op-ed, “One Person Who Might Know What Really Happened In Wuhan,” which questions the continued cover-up of his ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and involvement in “killer” gain-of-function research with coronaviruses. The article follows the National Institutes of Health admitting that Fauci lied about the manner of research conducted by Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance in cooperation with the WIV.

Unanswered questions keep emerging about Mr. Daszak and the WIV,” the paper asserts before asking: “Why did he not disclose his 2018 proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for research on bat coronaviruses with the WIV and others, which called for engineering a modification onto spike proteins of chimeric viruses that would make them infect human cells in the way the pandemic strain did? What does he know about the databases of viruses that WIV took offline in 2019 and never brought back? Does he know what research the WIV may have done on its own, during or after their collaboration? What was being done at WIV in the months before the pandemic?”

Daszak, who did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment, “must answer these questions before Congress,” the paper argues. “His grants were federal funds, and it is entirely appropriate for Congress to insist on accountability and transparency,” it adds.

MUST READ:  Lancet COVID Origins Investigator Wins $1 Million Chinese Prize For Claiming Virus Developed Naturally.

The calls follow months of National Pulse reporting highlighting Daszak’s extensive conflicts of interest with the WIV and the Chinese Communist Party, which should have excluded him from serving on bodies such as the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 origins investigation team. The National Pulse, which called for Daszak to testify in front of Congress six months ago, has also revealed the close ties between Daszak and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Fauci.


Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters is an Investigative Reporter at the National Pulse and contributor to The National Pulse podcast.

