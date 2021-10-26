WaPo: Daszak Must Answer to Congress on What Happened in Wuhan.

The Washington Post editorial board has called for EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak – an American scientist whose collaborations with the Wuhan Institute of Virology were funded by Anthony Fauci – to testify before U.S. Congress.

Daszak is singled out in the outlet’s recent op-ed, “One Person Who Might Know What Really Happened In Wuhan,” which questions the continued cover-up of his ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and involvement in “killer” gain-of-function research with coronaviruses. The article follows the National Institutes of Health admitting that Fauci lied about the manner of research conducted by Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance in cooperation with the WIV.

“Unanswered questions keep emerging about Mr. Daszak and the WIV,” the paper asserts before asking: “Why did he not disclose his 2018 proposal to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for research on bat coronaviruses with the WIV and others, which called for engineering a modification onto spike proteins of chimeric viruses that would make them infect human cells in the way the pandemic strain did? What does he know about the databases of viruses that WIV took offline in 2019 and never brought back? Does he know what research the WIV may have done on its own, during or after their collaboration? What was being done at WIV in the months before the pandemic?”