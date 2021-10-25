REVEALED: Fauci’s Record-High Salary for ‘Vaccine Development’ and Bio-Terror ‘Research’.





National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci’s salary – the highest of all federal employees – was increased due to his work on vaccine development and bioterrorism research, internal U.S. government documents have laid bare.

Obtained by transparency group OpenTheBooks through a Freedom of Information Act request, a letter from then-National Institutes of Health (NIH) Deputy Director Raynard S. Kingston makes the case for Fauci’s sizable pay increase.

Fauci’s permanent pay raise was to “appropriately compensate him for the level of responsibility… especially as it relates to his work on biodefense research activities.”

Kingston outlines the rationale behind proposing Fauci’s salary increase, emphasizing how he “has been a key figure in the White House and Department’s response to bioterrorism”:

“More recently, Dr. Fauci has been a key figure in the White House and Department’s response to bioterrorism. His contributions to this effort have been outstanding and include the development of the departmental strategy to augment smallpox vaccine supplies and the development of a plan to develop new anthrax vaccine. He serves as an expert consultant to the White House, the Secretary of DHHS, congressional staff, and a number of HHS groups on the development of biodefense-related research, and public health priorities. He is leading the development of a series of research initiatives, has coordinated fast-track initiatives for academia and industry participation in biodefense-related research, and is responsible for the development of future intermediate and long-range research plans and policies for a sustained and committed biomedical research response to bioterrorism threats. During FY2004, under Dr. Fauci’s leadership, NIAID significantly expanded, intensified, and accelerated its research programs in biodefense.”

The documents reveal that, as a result, the George W. Bush Administration approved a “permanent pay adjustment” in excess of his regular salary in December 2004. From 2004 through 2007, the pay raise amounted to a 68-percent increase from $200,000 to $335,000-a year.

The unearthed justification for Fauci’s unparalleled taxpayer-funded salary follows extensive reporting revealing how Fauci’s NIH agency funded research at Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military-linked labs such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology – believed by many to be the source of COVID-19. Fauci and his advisors have also signed collaborative research deals with Chinese military fronts and funded American laboratories training Wuhan researchers how to work with “the world’s most dangerous pathogens.”

