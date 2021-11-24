Lab Leak Denier Daszak Gave A ‘We’ve Done Nothing Wrong’ Interview And An Insect Literally Escaped a Cage In the Middle of It.

Peter Daszak – a longtime collaborator of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and recipient of grants from Anthony Fauci – spoke with Science magazine for a story attempting to absolve himself from blame for his alleged role in the creation and cover-up of COVID-19 where an insect escaped from a cage during the interview.
The insect’s escape from a terrarium in Daszak’s office follows the EcoHealth Alliance President serving as one of the loudest critics of the “lab leak” theory, which enjoys support from several former high-ranking public health and intelligence officials.
As the Science article chronicling Daszak – “Prophet In Purgatory” – recounts:
He is gregarious, funny, and unguarded, an avuncular type who can make complicated ideas engaging to nonscientists. But during a 7-hour interview he’s also intense and at times prickly when discussing the flood of allegations. After a cricket that has escaped from one of the terrariums in the office—home to a dozen snakes and lizards—hops by his feet, I make a joke about lab leaks. He is not amused.
Claiming “we have done nothing wrong,” in reference to the work of EcoHealth Alliance, Daszak uses the interview to lament the attacks on the group’s collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party-run Wuhan Institute of Virology, including work on viruses he described as “killers“:
Daszak is exasperated. “This is an antiscience attack and, unfortunately, we’re the target,” he says. He sees it as particularly unfair that, after warning about the risk of a coronavirus pandemic for more than 15 years, he is being vilified. “If a small group of scientists were absolutely correct in their predictions, why are we now putting them on the pyre in the middle of the village, dancing around, and burning them alive?” Daszak asks. “That’s what really sickens me to my stomach.”
The article asserts that “Daszak’s journey from oracle to pariah has appalled many colleagues,” before citing an official from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to defend him:
David Morens, an influenza researcher at NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), says Daszak should be celebrated. “Peter is the smartest guy in the room with respect to these coronaviruses,” Morens says.
The interview follow months of National Pulse reporting highlighting Daszak’s extensive conflicts of interest with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Communist Party, which should have excluded him from serving on bodies such as the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 origins investigation team. The National Pulse has also revealed the close ties between Daszak and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Fauci.
- CONFLICT OF INTEREST: WHO’s COVID Investigator is Recipient of Chinese Communist Cash, Worked With Wuhan Lab for 18 Years.
- EXC: CCP-Linked Peter Daszak Has Long-Standing Relationship With “Incomparable” Dr. Fauci.
- WATCH: Explosive, Unearthed Video Shows Peter Daszak Describing ‘Chinese Colleagues’ Developing ‘Killer’ Coronaviruses.
- Peter Daszak Headlined Wuhan Lab Conference 2 Months Before Serving On World Health Organization COVID-19 Origins Team.
- EXPOSED: Fauci Headlined Conference With ‘Bat Lady’ and EcoHealth’s Daszak Despite Distancing Himself from Wuhan.
- Peter Daszak Led Conference Sponsored By Chinese Communist Party.
- EXCLUSIVE: WHO Investigator Peter Daszak Authored Over 20 CCP-Funded, Linked Studies.