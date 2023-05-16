Britain’s ‘Conservative’ Govt Wants to Surge Immigration, Already at Record Highs.





United Kingdom (UK) government ministers are expected to announce that major increases in food prices and immigration are necessary to combat the amount of unpicked fruit and vegetables ‘rotting in the fields.’

The demand for increased immigration comes despite the nation experiencing record-breaking levels of net migration over the past two years, with 504,000 net arrivals in 2022 and between 650,000 and 997,000 expected this year.

In context, when the Brexit referendum occurred, net migration was deemed by the public as being far too high at 300,000 a year.

In gross terms, the nation of 67 million is importing around a million people – well over the population of some of Britain’s cities – every year.

A government spokesperson said: “The home secretary is clear that overall migration should come down. At the same time, seasonal labour is an integral part of the UK’s rural economy.

“No other sector in the UK economy has the level of access to seasonal labour that is enjoyed by the food supply chain. We continue to support our farmers through the seasonal workers’ visa route and have now provided 45,000 visas though it, with the potential for a further 10,000 places.”

Former President Donald J. Trump recently observed, correctly, that the British “Conservative” Party has drifted leftward over its years in government. The party is currently facing electoral wipeout, against Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. The next election is expected by 2025, with Labour polling at 42 percent, and the “Tories” on 28 percent.



