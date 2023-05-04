FARAGE: Trump’s On Course to Win Back White House, and Has Dealt DeSantis a ‘Fatal Blow’.





Brexit leader Nigel Farage has calculated that Donald J. Trump is more than capable of winning back the White House in 2024, adding that the former president has already handed presumptive Republican primary opponent Ron DeSantis a “fatal electoral blow”. The comments come in an article for Britain’s Telegraph newspaper, after Farage spent a day interviewing Trump at his Turnberry Golf resort in Scotland.

“I am convinced that [Trump] has more than a 50 percent chance of winning the next election and returning to the White House,” Farage writes, arguing that there is still a missing ingredient from the 45th President’s campaign messaging.

“I’m One of You.”

One of the most stand out moments from the interview was President Trump’s remarks about the war in Ukraine, as he pledged to bring the war to an end within 24 hours of re-taking the Oval Office.

While American audiences have become used to hearing this from President Trump, most European media organizations still pump out endless pro-war content, and if they do ever consider an end to the hostilities, it is usually accompanied by risible predictions of the total destruction of Russia.

“In fact, I think that his use of populist messages will be even clearer and stronger than it was in the last two American elections,” notes Farage.

“Perhaps the best example of this was when we discussed the war in Ukraine. Trump was emphatic that, if he were President, he would be able to negotiate a peaceful solution to the conflict within 24 hours. Some people might laugh at that declaration on the grounds that it’s ludicrous, but the point is that nobody can forget that he said it. And this is what Trump does better than anybody: he says things that stick in people’s minds. Through this technique, he manages to lead the debate.”

Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Farage’s support, however, is not without critique. Specifically, the Brexit leader says Trump must move on from his “overemphasis on the ‘stolen’ election.”

“I think he would be wise to look to the future rather than the past,” he argues.

“I also felt that he is a man whose anger – while tangible – is more measured than you might expect,” says Farage, “[Trump] is utterly determined to fight for vindication. He will go all-out to win.”

Ron DeSantis.

Farage mentions a “fatal electoral blow” that Trump has dealt potential opponent Ron DeSantis, whose campaign is mostly supported by Paul Ryan-types within the Republican apparatus. Trump is storming ahead of the Florida governor in most polls, besides those backed by Karl Rove.

Trump is also generating more support in Florida itself. According to FiveThirty Eight’s historical database of endorsements in presidential primaries, Trump’s 11 congressional endorsements are the most for any candidate in a rival’s home state (DeSantis in Florida), since at least 1972. Moreover, Trump has been endorsed by more than 50 percent of Florida’s House Delegation – 11 out of 20 so far.

DeSantis himself recently embarked on a world tour, visiting South Korea, Japan, Israel, and the United Kingdom (UK).

His trip to the UK was heavily criticized, as he met with two “Conservative” ministers – James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch. The former has been likened to John Bolton in his demands for more war with Russia, and the latter is currently embroiled in a Brexit betrayal scandal. DeSantis was also described as “horrendous, low-wattage, [and] bored,” by UK business leaders.

DeSantis did not meet with Farage during his visit, though Trump himself had choice words for the leftward-drift of Britain’s “Conservative” Party, stating on GB News: “[T]hey really weren’t staying conservative… they were literally going far left. It never made sense… I’m saying this as an outsider, but an outsider looking in: they were going far left… I can tell you, they were not conservative policies toward the end.”



